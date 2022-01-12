LETTER: Reader unhappy with noise from the snow removal equipment being used by the Langley Mall

Dear Editor,

I live across from the Langley Mall, and I am looking for some help regarding an issue that some of readers might be interested in.

My concern is regarding the noise from the snow removal equipment being used by the Langley Mall to clear the parking lot.

I know this sounds like a rather petty issue and I shouldn’t be bothering people about it.

But, the problem is the noise they make and how it keeps people awake for hours on end.

They were running their equipment from about 1 a.m. to about 9 a.m. over the last couple of weeks.

The noise is so loud that it actually makes the windows and walls rattle in our building.

This has been going on for a couple of years now and no matter who you raise this issue with, no one in authority is prepared to act.

Dec. 12, Dec. 18, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 30, Jan. 6, and Jan. 7 are the dates of this activity by the Langley Mall.

I have emailed the superintendent of the Langley RCMP, phoned the owners of Langley Mall, I have phoned the RCMP non-emergency number, I have phoned the bylaw officers, I have emailed the mayor of Langley City, and been in contact with other city employees but without success.

Noise bylaw #2628 (2008) states that no noise between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 a.m. and yet the Langley Mall is allowed to break this bylaw with no consequences. There are no exemptions.

There are roughly eight apartment buildings surrounding the mall and all these people had to endure this noise night after night. I tried to get this stopped but to no avail.

I did hear back from Supt. Marsden, but it was just to refer me to a City official.

I never heard back from the mayor nor the Langley Mall management. The only response was from Dave Selvage, manager of community safety for the City of Langley. He wrote, “Hopefully the weather will soon change, and we can get back to normal.”

At this point I would love to hear from the other residents of Langley City who were affect by this situation and keep awake all night. I have created an email account just for that purpose takebacklangleycity@outlook.com

Maybe with a bit of pressure form the residents of Langley we might actually get the mayor to act.

Mike Parker, Langley City

EDITOR’S NOTE: We reached out to the City, and Rick Bomhof – the director of engineering, parks, and environment – noted the City bylaw doesn’t set specific decibel limits on noise, but complaints are taken seriously. Meanwhile, Dave Selvage, the City’s bylaw enforcement manager, did speak to the mall owners after hearing from Mr. Parker, and they said they would do their best to keep the work during permitted hours. Selvage noted the mall is required by the City to keep the snow cleared, and the companies they hire have been very busy during the recent heavy snowfall.

