LETTER: Readers finds politician’s party hopping ‘distasteful’

Eric Woodward declared Langley East’s NDP candidate for only one day, but was courting Liberals too

Dear Editor,

[Re: Woodward filed Liberal nomination papers before brief NDP candidacy, Sept. 28, Langley Advance Times]

Eric Woodward has showing his “true” colours.

He joins one political party, only to hop to another when he realizes he’s not wanted.

I think Mr. Woodward is for sale… to the highest bidder.

I can understand wanting to further yourself in the political arena, but party hopping is distasteful.

He’s shown himself to be on the fence always looking for greener grass.

Note taken, and in the next municipal election we will help him find that greener pasture.

Sandra Steffan, Willoughby

