LETTER: Rebuilding respect for the Oval office will take some time

Most authorities do deserve respect, but there are exceptions to that rule.

Dear Editor,

I am in agreeance with Jim Cunningham’s position on deference being owed to the offices of those authorities [Show respect to elected authorities, June 14 Letters, Langley Advance], but only to the point of where those elected authorities corrupt their office.

That is certainly the case with the current president of the United States.

There is absolutely nothing about him that supports the past history of his office.

Once he is gone it will take awhile to restore my respect for that office.

Jeff Laurie, Langley