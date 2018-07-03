LETTER: Rebuilding respect for the Oval office will take some time

Most authorities do deserve respect, but there are exceptions to that rule.

Dear Editor,

I am in agreeance with Jim Cunningham’s position on deference being owed to the offices of those authorities [Show respect to elected authorities, June 14 Letters, Langley Advance], but only to the point of where those elected authorities corrupt their office.

That is certainly the case with the current president of the United States.

There is absolutely nothing about him that supports the past history of his office.

Once he is gone it will take awhile to restore my respect for that office.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: MAGA hat incident hurt B.C. tourism

Just Posted

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

Happy Herd about more than yoga

ORganization hopes to educate-change attitudes

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference

A lawyer for the National Inquiry has announced he’s resigned

B.C. mayor calls for more accessible taxis after woman waits three hours

A woman in a wheelchair was forced to wait three hours out in the cold and rain on Canada Day

Former Humboldt Bronco and family die in car crash

Troy Gasper and his family wereamong the six people who died in a car crash in Saskatchewan

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Bad dates take two B.C. women on a story telling adventure

Pair of Vancouver authors reveal outrageous dating stories in new book Girl It’s Not You (it’s definitely him)

6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

Most Read

  • LETTER: Rebuilding respect for the Oval office will take some time

    Most authorities do deserve respect, but there are exceptions to that rule.

  • LETTER: MAGA hat incident hurt B.C. tourism

    Stanley Park’s Teahouse was right to fire the manager, but they should also post dress restrictions.