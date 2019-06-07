LETTER: Regulation defeats gasoline gouging

Some provinces force consistency in pricing at the gas pump

Dear Editor,

John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, provides a decent, albeit “known to most,” breakdown on the inflated gas prices within the Lower Mainland [Gougers hiking gas prices, Langley Advance Times, May 31 Letters].

He however, as is usually seen with politicians of every level and affiliation, is neglecting to assume any role of responsibility in coming up with a much needed solution.

Being a frequent visitor to our grand maritime provinces, I find it interesting that they have years ago stepped forward and given oil companies the leash they so desperately need. They have regulation.

That’s right. Each and every week, once a week, the price is set. This price does not change from morning to night (or more often, depending on the lunacy of the moment).

The price is consistent between different stations and oil companies. It’s the same everywhere, all the time. It changes once a week or stays the same, depending on the week.

Sure, it’s a bit different between provinces. Got to get the fuel over that Confederation Bridge, you know.

I can tell you from experience that it’s nice to know that you don’t need to research the best times and days, not to mention locations, to fill. And the oil companies need to answer to and be accountable to some official body.

To those playing the regulation-versus-competition card(s): How’s your competition working out for you these days?

Call your MPs and MLAs. The system works great out east, no reason it can’t work here.

To Mr. Aldag’s last point, Mr. Trudeau does hold much responsibility. It’s tough at the top. It’s time to be a leader, engage the provinces, and make it consistent and fair everywhere.

Brian Cameron, Langley

