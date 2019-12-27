LETTER: Report wildlife traps to Conservation Service, Langley man writes

We asked if government should crack down on trap use in our weekly public poll

The Fur Bearer, a B.C. non-profit, is lobbying for traps such as this to be banned and noted that animals have been taken to Critter Care wildlife shelter with injuries. (Submitted photo)

Dear Editor,

Re: Question of the week: Should the government crack down on the use of animal traps?

The government? That’s us!

The BC Trapping Regulations we made are outlined on the government’s website. These are laws we tasked our Conservation Officers with enforcing.

If an urban neighbour is setting traps without a permit, Observe, Record and Report is the slogan we follow. Phone RAPP. Report the violation.

A crackdown begins with us reporting when we observe a violation. We are the problem.

The $1,500 reward offered by Fur-Bearers should help encourage reporting. First though, the BC Trapping Regulations posted online should be read.

Larri Woodrow, Walnut Grove