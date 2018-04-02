LETTER: Resident appeals to Langley voters to elect councillors who care about sustainability

A 216th Street truck route and the lack of a tree bylaw show council’s view on sustainable living.

Dear Editor,

I am writing today to appeal to all the citizens of Langley Township.

I love Langley and have lived here 28 years.

Time marches on and development is inevitable.

However, the concept of sustainable development appears to be a concept that most of our elected officials choose to disregard.

Two examples of this are as follows:

Firstly a truck route on 216th Street north, 25 feet from homes and schools with semis travelling full speed.

One must ask themselves why health guidelines are being ignored?

Why is it ok to move trucks out of Fort Langley and into Walnut Grove where even more people will be negatively impacted?

People need to know that this decision was made solely by our local government, and yes they did know the health and safety issues.

Secondly , Langley is one of the only municipalities in Metro Vancouver that does not have a tree bylaw.

This was recently shot down by our local government.

In the meanwhile, we watch sadly as beautiful mature trees are clear cut.

What happened to democracy?

Why are people and our environment not being protected?

Why is our local government taking these actions?

Time for some officials who care about people, before it is too late.

Linda Nash, Langley