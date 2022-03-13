LETTER: Resident concerned about tree loss in his Langley neighbourhood

Letter writer wants Township to consider more than developer opinions

Langley Township council passed a tree protection bylaw in 2019, but one resident says the municipality does not do enough to preserve valuable trees. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

I am at the corner of 200th Street and the freeway. Just noticed developers taking down a bunch more trees.

My question is when is our council going to stop these developers from taking down every tree in Langley?

It was bad enough that they allowed hundreds of acres of forest to be taken down on 208th Street. Now it seems they have their eyes on 200th.

When is the council going to stop all this development or is it always about the almighty buck?

Richard Bayliss, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Township should be doing more to help Aldergrove thrive

• READ MORE: Local MLAs weigh in on climate change and trees

.

Letter to the Editor