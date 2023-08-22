LETTER: Resident disagrees with Langley City mayor that loan process was transparent

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. in October 2022. The next one will be on 2026 and a local resident is already thinking about for whom to vote. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

[Re: City council approves $15-M loan proposal, Langley Advance Times, Aug. 3]

I fail to see how Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal can claim that the alternative approval process was transparent.

Transparency would mean that before the alternative approval process started, and the loan approval bylaw was proposed, Langley citizens would have been told there would be no vote. Instead, electors were duped into thinking they actually had a choice whether they wished to approve a $15 million dollar loan.

After the City spent money on advertising and allowed the duped electors the opportunity to waste the time, expense, and effort it took to defend the right to vote, and oppose the bylaw, Mayor Pachal declared that there’s “no statutory requirement to do that.” (Seek approval for the loan ).

If the bylaw had been successfully opposed, he could have said the same thing.

It’s all transparent now. Taxes will increase. Investors will make money, while more voters will struggle to stay in their homes.

There will be no vote.

His worship also spoke of being accountable. How is that even possible when City administrator Francis Cheung “can’t disclose” which properties the City is looking at to Councillor Mike Solyom? Francis is an unelected official, and consequently can’t be held accountable at the next civic election.

I submit there is no transparency and no accountability to the citizens in this whole absurd affair.

One fine day there will be another civic election. I would like to vote for honest, straightforward candidates who respect the traditions of democracy, you know, like letting people vote.

Richard Penner, Langley City

