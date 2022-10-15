Forensic investigators were on scene in mid-December 2021 at the Langley City home of Naomi Onotera, the day police confirmed her husband has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Resident irate that Langley murder victim’s home up for sale
House should be razed, letter writer argues
Dear Editor,
Re: [Onotera home for sale, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 6]
I am shocked and appalled that this home is listed for sale. It deserves to be razed to the ground. What imbecile decided otherwise? Show some respect.
Bev Enos, Langley City
