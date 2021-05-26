LETTER: Resident lambasts Langley City mayor and council over gala aftermath

Langley RCMP Supt. Murray Power, City Mayor Val van den Broek, and City fire chief Rory Thompson visited local businesses and talked to residents on the street in summer 2020. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Langley City council orders third report on mayor’s gala along with a review of policing, langleyadvancetimes.com, April 28]

The City of Langley mayor and council should be ashamed of themselves for ruining one of the most ethical RCMP officers in the country’s career and reputation.

What they did to Murray Power in an effort to discredit the mayor is deplorable.

The investigation completed by Paul Gill was an accurate depiction of the actual facts.

Gayle Martin, as the ringleader, you should be voted out at the next election. You are not looking after the best interests of the people, you are after the best interest of Gayle Martin. You don’t like the new mayor? You wanted Peter to be re-elected. Val was elected by the citizens of Langley. Get over yourself and grow up.

And Val, you stood by and watched the ruin of Murray Power. I cannot believe that there was nothing that could have been done.

This was a witch hunt from day 1, and the collateral damage is catastrophic. The Langley police are losing the best chief they have ever had.

Superintendent Power, I wish you well. You deserve much better than Langley City.

Amy Smith, Langley City

