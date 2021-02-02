LETTER: Retired Aldergrove teacher thrilled to see student murals on school

The murals are welcome public art for the community

Aldergrove Community Secondary School tweeted out a photo of the installation of new murals on the front of the school in January 2021.

Dear Editor,

It was so exciting to drive by Aldergrove Community Secondary School the other day and view the four magnificent murals that were recently installed on the school’s front wall.

They are fantastic. The imagination, creative spirit, inclusion and technical skills involved in the design and execution of such artwork are grand, and will stand the test of time for many, many decades. What a great addition for a great school.

It’s starting! Our fantastic maintenance team are up on the lift, installing the hardware to hold the panels in place (and we KNOW Will loves heights!) The area is taped off, please be mindful of this when you access the skateboards and bike racks. #acsstotems #wearetotems pic.twitter.com/Ju5LRuLHDn — Aldergrove Community Secondary (@ACSS_Totems) January 26, 2021

Kudos to each of the students involved, the supervising artist Tracie Stewart and Ms. Courtney, ACSS visual art teacher and of course, the great Will Pool, master installer. You’ve all done an amazing job contributing to the arts and culture in Aldergrove. Many thanks.

Looking forward to more mural projects as the joy, education and cultural appreciation will be, like this undertaking, unparalleled.

Susan Gorris, Aldergrove

