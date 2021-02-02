Aldergrove Community Secondary School tweeted out a photo of the installation of new murals on the front of the school in January 2021.

LETTER: Retired Aldergrove teacher thrilled to see student murals on school

The murals are welcome public art for the community

Dear Editor,

It was so exciting to drive by Aldergrove Community Secondary School the other day and view the four magnificent murals that were recently installed on the school’s front wall.

They are fantastic. The imagination, creative spirit, inclusion and technical skills involved in the design and execution of such artwork are grand, and will stand the test of time for many, many decades. What a great addition for a great school.

Kudos to each of the students involved, the supervising artist Tracie Stewart and Ms. Courtney, ACSS visual art teacher and of course, the great Will Pool, master installer. You’ve all done an amazing job contributing to the arts and culture in Aldergrove. Many thanks.

Looking forward to more mural projects as the joy, education and cultural appreciation will be, like this undertaking, unparalleled.

Susan Gorris, Aldergrove

LETTER: Retired Aldergrove teacher thrilled to see student murals on school

The murals are welcome public art for the community
