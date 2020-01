LETTER: Retrofit so well deserved

Langley Advance Times reader moved by kind gesture of Acts of Kindness team

Dear Editor,

What a wonderful story.

Having her home remodeled after being so sick.

Done by just ordinary folks doing something very extraordinary for a deserving member of the community.

Made my New Year’s Day.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

