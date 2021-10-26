LETTER: Road repair speed wins Langley resident’s raves

Dear Editor,
Kudos to the Langley Township engineering department.
Reported a dangerous pothole one day, next day… fixed!
Also pleased to finally see a bad patch of 208th Street repaved between 84th and 80th [Avenues].
Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove
