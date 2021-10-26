LETTER: Road repair speed wins Langley resident’s raves

Township crews tackled a dangerous pothole and a local letter writer appreciates the work

Municipal crews were dispatched to fix a pothole and a local letter writer appreciated to prompt response. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Kudos to the Langley Township engineering department.

Reported a dangerous pothole one day, next day… fixed!

Also pleased to finally see a bad patch of 208th Street repaved between 84th and 80th [Avenues].

Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Langley’s Green Thumb: Planning for the change in the seasons

• READ MORE: Have you ever seen a mushroom city?

.

Letter to the EditorRoad conditions