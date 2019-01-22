An area resident is irate about the amount of litter along one local roadway. (Black Press Media photo)

LETTER: Roadside cleanups not necessary if Langley would stop littering

Walks in her neighbourhood are ruined by litter for one local resident.

Dear Editor,

I need to talk about the state of 48th Avenue between Newlands Golf Course and 216th. I walk on both sides of the road from 208th to 216th and was depressed by two things: the amount of garbage that filled both ditches and the fact that people can toss garbage out of their car windows without a thought.

It was crushing to see. I saw plastic bags (even some from Sears!) There were probably over 100. McDonald’s drink containers, Styrofoam food containers, a shopping cart, children’s plastic toys, uncountable cigarette packages, beer cans, cardboard boxes, a pair of ski poles, old signs from the last election, realtor signs, plastic 4L milk containers, car tires… It goes on and on.

My appeal would go out to people themselves. I know the Township has regular cleanups of the waterways but why must the cleanups happen time and time again? Because people won’t stop throwing garbage out their car windows.

Please stop the littering, especially in these times of environmental awareness. We all live here together. Why wouldn’t you want to be a good citizen and pick up after yourself?

Kelly Ulrich, Langley City

* Langley Township has Adopt-a-Street program for people and groups roadways.

• Langley City’s Point of Pride program allows people and groups to adopt a park, street or trail.

