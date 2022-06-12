LETTER: Royal B.C. Museum not a spending priority right now

Dear Editor,

Re: [Painful Truth: Museums and roofs and tolls, Langley Advance Times, June 2]

In response to opinion column by Matthew Claxton.

I, too, love museums and art. I, too, preferred them to hockey (gasp).

But right now, today, when we are in an absolutely horrific health care crisis, is this really the best way to spend our tax dollars? I haven’t had access to a doctor in several years now. Yes, we have tele health. Have you tried it? They will send you for blood work, for sleep apnea tests, etc., with absolutely no follow up. The last time I tried a doctor over the phone, Esquimalt Walk In, I am chronically tired, was in a stressful moment of my life; just felt something was wrong. Her solution: anti-depressants. She didn’t ask how fat I was, whether I drank, did drugs, would try therapy (if depression was the underlying problem), just shut up and take the pills.

It’s not good enough. We need to put health care as our primary focus.

This government would rather have Telus, a communications company, buy up our medical clinics, as it is doing, and run them. Problem solved, right? The doctors in all of those clinics will now be tele-doctors. You will not have proper medical care.

Hospitals in small communities all around the province have been shutting down in the past week.

We can build art centers and museums in the future. We have one now.

We don’t have doctors, nurses, nurse practioners, care aides for LTC facilities. Let’s fund that, let’s fund their education and get our province back to being Beautiful B.C.

Katharine Ferguson, Victoria

