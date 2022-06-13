LETTER: Royal B.C. Museum plan shows Horgan belongs in a museum

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Painful Truth: Museums and roofs and tolls, Langley Advance Times, June 2]

One more thing about this new museum is how easy is it for it to be accessed by British Columbians? It is not easy at all. If you do not live on the island you would have to travel, most likely by ferry.

Who gets the revenue from the ferries? You guessed it, the provincial government. Forcing those that really want to see a Horgan Museum, to fork over more cash to the province’s general revenue.

Maybe Horgan needs his own museum, put him with the fossil displays?

Craig Adams, Surrey

