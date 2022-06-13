Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Royal B.C. Museum plan shows Horgan belongs in a museum

Letter writer questions museum project, considering it’s on a island

Dear Editor,

Re: [Painful Truth: Museums and roofs and tolls, Langley Advance Times, June 2]

One more thing about this new museum is how easy is it for it to be accessed by British Columbians? It is not easy at all. If you do not live on the island you would have to travel, most likely by ferry.

Who gets the revenue from the ferries? You guessed it, the provincial government. Forcing those that really want to see a Horgan Museum, to fork over more cash to the province’s general revenue.

Maybe Horgan needs his own museum, put him with the fossil displays?

Craig Adams, Surrey

.

• READ MORE: Read about the business plan behind the Royal B.C. Museum replacement

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorRoyal BC Museum

Previous story
Painful Truth: Don’t let a graph make you panic

Just Posted

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the field house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23, there will be over 75 exhibitors collectively offering over 500 opportunities for employment and 1,000’s of post secondary options to choose from. (File photo)
Amid worker shortages, endless opportunities at Black Press Media’s career fair in Langley

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Royal B.C. Museum plan shows Horgan belongs in a museum

The Loveabull Rescue Society held a bottle drive May 29, 2022, to raise funds for the dogs in its care. (Loveabull Society Facebook)
Langley bottle drive helps pit bull rescue society

A construction worker on a lift works on one of a series of condo buildings under construction on Langley’s 200th Street in June, 2021. Thousands of units of housing are under construction in Langley City and Township. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Painful Truth: Don’t let a graph make you panic