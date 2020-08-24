LETTER: Say no to trucks on 216th in Walnut Grove

The 216th Street Interchange, seen from the north side on Saturday, Aug. 22, is expected to be opened at the end of the summer. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

The interchange at 216th Street will open August 31, and with that opening, the residents of Walnut Grove will see a significant increase in vehicle traffic.

216th Street has an incline grade at Topham Elementary, and also at the intersection at 88th Avenue. Those of us who live along 216th can attest to vehicles travelling in excess of 10, 20, even 30 km over the posted speed limit of 50 km. Do drivers actually think that they need to accelerate to get up the hill or race down the hill? This road is like a speedway; and with increased speeds of vehicles exiting the interchange, there will be an increased risk to those of us who use this roadway, whether we are in a vehicle, walking, or cycling.

Why is it that a residential area with two elementary schools, playgrounds, parks, and community gardens should be subjected to this? Speed limits by Ecole des Voyageurs and Topham should be 30 km, not 50 km. The Township says that 216th Street, from 88th Avenue to 96 Avenue, is a truck route. They cannot reduce speed zones on this road and put measures in place, like sidewalk extensions, to protect our young elementary school children, because this road is a truck route. Well let’s change that.

Should not all schools be treated equally, whether they are on a truck route in the country, or whether they are on a very busy road off the Interchange? North Otter Elementary school on 248th Avenue is on a Truck Route. That school has a large flashing light, telling drivers to slow down, that it is a school zone of 30 km. The school also has other speed abatement.

216th Street should NOT be a Truck Route. The Township MUST take further measures to slow the traffic down and protect it’s residents!

Be safe,

Thordis McRae, Walnut Grove

