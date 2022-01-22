Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Senior amazed at speedy care at Langley health care facilities

Surgery in the morning and sleeping in her own bed at night

Dear Editor,

I must be one lucky patient to have surgery in the morning and be able to sleep in my own bed the same day.

This is due to the incredibly well-run health-care system in Langley.

I cleared the last hurdle – COVID testing – at KPU testing site and only 15 minutes later, I was on my way home. I call this the speed of lightning.

Kudos to all the staff on call on the second-floor day surgery on Jan. 4 at LMH. To all the frontline workers who so selflessly take care of us and are often not appreciated, I also wish you all a long, happy and healthy life. Words can’t express my gratitude and wishing you a less stressful 2022. Signed a happy 90-year-young resident

Sigrid Weber, Langley

