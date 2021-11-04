LETTER: Shame on Langley Township council for allowing healthy trees to be cut down

A Brookswood resident is concerned about the loss of trees at a site in his neighbourhood

Dear Editor,

A letter to the Township of Langley mayor – A permit was issued to 20125 37th Ave. to cut down three healthy old cedars.

Here we are in the middle of a climate crisis, and your council is issuing permits to remove healthy trees?

There absolutely no reason for cutting them down.

Shame on you and your council.

Amos Avitan, Brookswood

