Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Shame on Langley Township council for allowing healthy trees to be cut down

A Brookswood resident is concerned about the loss of trees at a site in his neighbourhood

Dear Editor,

A letter to the Township of Langley mayor – A permit was issued to 20125 37th Ave. to cut down three healthy old cedars.

Here we are in the middle of a climate crisis, and your council is issuing permits to remove healthy trees?

There absolutely no reason for cutting them down.

Shame on you and your council.

Amos Avitan, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: Township councillors on climate control measures

• READ MORE: Brookswood resident’s letter to the editor on the Township tree bylaw

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Halloween becoming too gory for Langley resident

Just Posted

Walnut Grove Secondary was evacuated the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a small fire in a washroom. (Apple Maps screen grab)
Washroom fire clears Langley high school

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Shame on Langley Township council for allowing healthy trees to be cut down

Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society (TLFCS) is holding a 24-hour ‘row-athon’ on Remembrance Day to help raise fund to help service men and women struggling with mental health issues. (tlfcs.org/file)
Langley firefighters to hold a Remembrance Day ‘Rowathon’ to help service members struggling with mental health issues