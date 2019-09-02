LETTER: Shame pool parking is such a problem

Hoping the issue can be resolved quickly

Parking has become a concern for neighbouring residents, businesses, and guests of the new Aldergrove pool. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Aldergrove pool parking frustrates neighbours during busy season, Black Press Media, Aug. 29]

Doing my part to express concern of parking at a local strip mall next to the new Aldergrove pool as a customer of this strip of stores where we have visited for many many years getting hair cuts from a salon and customers of restaurants.

This strip mall has always been a pleasure to visit up till now.

The other day I could barely manoeuvre through the parking lot, let alone find a spot.

Luckily, I did as local mall tenants were out fighting to keep spots available.

I hope our next visit will find us a spot without issue.

As a local business owner in Aldergrove I can only imagine the stress, inconvenience, and impact on these neighbouring business’s of the pool.

Don’t get me wrong, I feel the new pool and arena is a great addition to our little town.

It’s a shame that parking is turning out to be a major down fall and serious situation.

RELATED LETTER: Aldergrove rec centre parking imposes on adjacent businesses

Hopefully something can be worked out for this.

Jeff Stewart,

vice-president of Norco Trailer Manufacturing, Aldergrove