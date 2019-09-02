Parking has become a concern for neighbouring residents, businesses, and guests of the new Aldergrove pool. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Shame pool parking is such a problem

Hoping the issue can be resolved quickly

Dear Editor,

[Re: Aldergrove pool parking frustrates neighbours during busy season, Black Press Media, Aug. 29]

Doing my part to express concern of parking at a local strip mall next to the new Aldergrove pool as a customer of this strip of stores where we have visited for many many years getting hair cuts from a salon and customers of restaurants.

This strip mall has always been a pleasure to visit up till now.

The other day I could barely manoeuvre through the parking lot, let alone find a spot.

Luckily, I did as local mall tenants were out fighting to keep spots available.

I hope our next visit will find us a spot without issue.

As a local business owner in Aldergrove I can only imagine the stress, inconvenience, and impact on these neighbouring business’s of the pool.

Don’t get me wrong, I feel the new pool and arena is a great addition to our little town.

It’s a shame that parking is turning out to be a major down fall and serious situation.

RELATED LETTER: Aldergrove rec centre parking imposes on adjacent businesses

Hopefully something can be worked out for this.

Jeff Stewart,

vice-president of Norco Trailer Manufacturing, Aldergrove

Previous story
LETTER: Langley school/park roadway littered with speed humps

Just Posted

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Fans line up for burgers

Once a year, the famous In-N-Out food chain travels north of 49th Parallel – specifically Langley

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Couple shares car passion

Colin and Sharon Reimer always look forward to Cruise-In

VIDEO: Day two of Summerset draws bigger crowds

JP Maurice, The Matinee, Kim Mitchell and April Wine take main stage at Fort Langley

LETTER: Shame pool parking is such a problem

Hoping the issue can be resolved quickly

Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Most Read