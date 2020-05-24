LETTER: Shooter’s identity should be forgotten

While Nova Scotia can likely never forget mass shooting, hopefully killer’s name will be forgotten

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to say a huge thank your for recent articles on the shooting in Nova Scotia.

I noticed that the name of the shooter responsible for the deaths of 22 people was not named at all in the articles.

Kudos to you for not giving any notoriety to this individual, even after death.

While he, of course, won’t know potential future people who are looking for “publicity” from their crimes will at least know that it won’t happen.

Lonnie Roscoe, Langley

