LETTER: Shout out to ‘Rick’ for putting out a fire

Flames were doused by a good Samaritan who happened to be passing Willowbrook Mall

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to send some good news! My son and I were in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall [Wednesday, Aug. 21] and witnessed a close call with a fire that started in the garden by White Spot.

Thanks to some concerned citizens, the fire was put out before the emergency vehicles arrived.

Big shout out to ” Rick” who didn’t want credit given, but quickly doused the fire with his water hose and truck (which happened to be driving by) at the same time.

The story would have ended differently had he not been there and willing to help. The growing fire would certainly have reached the Willowbrook Mall sign, had he not stopped to help.

Julie Mayhew Dixon, Langley City

 

