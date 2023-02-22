Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love

Husband and wife pay for dinner and grateful sister pledge to pay it forward

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, my sister and I went for supper at Venetis. After enjoying our meal, we got our wallets out to pay for our meals.

As it was very busy, we were having trouble catching the eye of our waitress, or so we thought.

After a while, a lady who was there with her husband came over to our table and told us “It’s okay. Everything is fine.” She was indicating that we should put our wallets away.

I verified with her that she and her husband had paid our bill, and she confirmed she had.

My sister and I were very surprised and appreciative. We thanked her very much and assured her we would pay it forward.

Yrinda and Sandria Weeks, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Another pay it forward opportunity

• READ MORE: Son of a single mom pays it forward at single moms oil change

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IN OUR VIEW: Health deal between Ottawa, provinces is a start

Just Posted

Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Lightning earn regional senior girls basketball championship title

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Mangat family memorial poker tourney raises thousands for cancer support