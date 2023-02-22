LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love

Husband and wife pay for dinner and grateful sister pledge to pay it forward

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, my sister and I went for supper at Venetis. After enjoying our meal, we got our wallets out to pay for our meals.

As it was very busy, we were having trouble catching the eye of our waitress, or so we thought.

After a while, a lady who was there with her husband came over to our table and told us “It’s okay. Everything is fine.” She was indicating that we should put our wallets away.

I verified with her that she and her husband had paid our bill, and she confirmed she had.

My sister and I were very surprised and appreciative. We thanked her very much and assured her we would pay it forward.

Yrinda and Sandria Weeks, Langley

