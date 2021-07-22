LETTER: SkyTrain best option for Langley

Dear Editor,
Extending ‘Skytrain’ from Surrey is ‘so the right decision’ for the Lower Mainland as opposed to LRT [light rail transit].
If you want to confirm this, travel to either Edmonton or Calgary and drive their city roads in the areas that are ‘adversely served’ with ground level LRT.
Driving motor/electric vehicles there requires one to be (so) often braking/stopping for either an (modern) LRT car crossing or an old intercity train/track throughout those cities.
Rapid Transit BC: Raise it, ride it and forget it!
Jimmy Charlie, Langley City
