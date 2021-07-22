LETTER: SkyTrain best option for Langley

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday (July 9) that the federal government will give $1.3 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project to get it from King George Station to Langley. (File photo: Kedo Zake)

Dear Editor,

Extending ‘Skytrain’ from Surrey is ‘so the right decision’ for the Lower Mainland as opposed to LRT [light rail transit].

If you want to confirm this, travel to either Edmonton or Calgary and drive their city roads in the areas that are ‘adversely served’ with ground level LRT.

Driving motor/electric vehicles there requires one to be (so) often braking/stopping for either an (modern) LRT car crossing or an old intercity train/track throughout those cities.

Rapid Transit BC: Raise it, ride it and forget it!

Jimmy Charlie, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Trudeau pledges $1.3 billion for SkyTrain to Langley

• READ MORE: Rail expert continues to lobby for light rail over SkyTrain to Langley

Letter to the EditorSkyTrain