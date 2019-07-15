LETTER: Slow down for wildlife, please

Dear Editor,
To all the hurried and distracted drivers – please slow down and watch for wildlife crossings.
I came upon an avoidable and sad sight of a deceased cottontail [bunnies] on the new 209B Street being developed in Willoughby.
It was a dry Sunday morning at around 8 o’clock.
Just because there are no occupied houses and few cars are parked along this developing block, it is not a licence to rip through the street.
SLOW DOWN!
Wildlife are gradually being forced out from the remaining field lots as development progresses on this one-block street.
This unfortunate death was avoidable.
We saw these rabbits, who are the original inhabitants of this land, feeding there just a few days ago.
Remember, humans are taking away their habitat. The least we can do is afford these creatures the opportunity to survive.
Dr. Patricia Tallman,
Willoughby
READ OTHER LETTERS:
• How do you define heritage in Fort Langley