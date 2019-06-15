LETTER: Small business taxes too big

Dear Editor,

The Liberal government punish small business owners and discourage entrepreneurship with higher taxes. The tax measures also target doctors, farmers, and other small businesses.

Justin Trudeau’s taxes on small businesses are wrong. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our nation, they shouldn’t be taxed to death.

Dean Clark, Langley

