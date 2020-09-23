Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Socialism isn’t the answer to all society’s ills, Langley man argues

Every catastrophe – real or imagined – is used as a reason for government control and handouts

Dear Editor,

How the left uses every crisis to push a socialist future.

Every catastrophe-real, imagined, or exaggerated-has become a reason for more government control and more handouts.

Global warming? No problem: drive less, wear a sweater, turn down the thermostat, eat fewer steaks, and pay huge carbon taxes for the government to dish out as massive subsidies to green energy companies.

COVID 19 plague from China? Stay home, social distance, wear a mask, get laid off from work, close your business, and live in constant fear while the government pays you $2,000 a month it doesn’t have for the pleasures of having your life ruined for the last six months.

The question doesn’t matter because the answer is always socialism.

Dean Clark, Langley

