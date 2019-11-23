LETTER: South Langley letter writer wades into local debate on changing societal beliefs

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Dear Editor,

Re: [Some beliefs not debatable, Langley Advance Times, Nov. 13]

History shows us that over time, laws actually do change. For example during the time of Tertullian and Clement of Alexandria, the early Christians (the first 300 years) did not engage in warfare.

This of course all changed with Constantine.

Many laws that were acceptable in medieval times seem shocking to us now.

Laws that were tolerated even in recent decades would be considered unacceptable today.

It appears that over time, law and policy change along with the sensibilities and perspectives of the people.

Michelle Matich, South Langley

