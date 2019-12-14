Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: South Langley man argues that God is the solution to social ills

Thinking of self and material wealth does not result in happiness

Dear Editor,

I’m sure many of your readers are dismayed as I am, about the erosion of morals and family values that have brought confusion, conflict and despair into our lives and our society.

The past has not provided answers or we would have a world much different than it is now. Nor have our leaders, teachers, politicians or others provided solutions in spite of well-meaning efforts from many.

As our families continue to break down, starvation, AIDS, disease, poverty and growing confusion dominate our news and our lives. So, I ask is this really the best we can do?

If we are to solve our problems, we must include God and deal with the source of the problem not only the symptoms. Every culture and religion has a story of how “True Love” was destroyed because of the betrayal of the moral responsibility of our early ancestors. Thus, we have inherited confused moral values, family breakdown and self-centered love, which has continued until this day. As a result, where God always gives unconditionally, we often look for what we can “get” and too late find that material possessions and temporal solutions do not bring lasting peace or happiness.

Serving others, however, brings us the joy we seek. The more we serve, and the more we consider the welfare, benefit and happiness of others, the happier we become. And if we are happy, we bring joy to God and contribute to a world of peace.

I suggest that we need to change our perspective to become people who volunteer, take care of family, friends and community, and follow our conscience. When we can do this we can contribute to a better society and a better world. Not just at Christmas, but every day.

The question is, “are we willing to rise to the challenge by living the way of goodness, or will we choose an often easier path putting ourselves first?”

John Abelseth, South Langley

