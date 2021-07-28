A local resident enjoyed reading Aldergrove Star editor Ryan Uytdewilligen’s take on media in his recent opinion column.

LETTER: South Langley resident enjoyed Ryan’s Regards column on media

Dear Editor,

Re: [Ryan’s Regards, The Media does not exist, Black Press Media, July 16]

Thank you Ryan Uytdewilligen for your refreshing opinion piece regarding the media. That message was from my heart.

You hit the nail on the head by stating “turn off the noise” (my interpretation) and find alternative sources to be informed.

Phyllis Teeple, Fernridge

