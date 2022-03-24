Strangers stepped up to help a Langley woman struck by a vehicle March 5, 2022.

Strangers stepped up to help a Langley woman struck by a vehicle March 5, 2022.

LETTER: South Langley woman struck by vehicle helped by strangers

Letter writer wanted bystanders and ambulance staff to know what their efforts meant to her

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank everyone who stopped to help when I was struck by a vehicle on March 5 at 208th Street and 40th Avenue.

My particular thanks go to the retired firefighter and the dark-haired lady with the nose ornament who took care of me until the ambulance arrived.

I am very grateful to you and that I live in a community with such caring people.

Janet Elliott, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: Boy starts random acts of kindness campaign

• READ MORE: Kindness uprising honours late Langley woman

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge letter writer driven to offer roundabout primer

Just Posted

Jen Pavel, an experienced homestay mom, said that kids brought “wonderful” experiences to her life which she believes her family would not have experienced otherwise. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley School District wants families to show generosity

Strangers stepped up to help a Langley woman struck by a vehicle March 5, 2022.
LETTER: South Langley woman struck by vehicle helped by strangers

Mary-Lou London has one of her handmade decals, depicting the Ukraine flag, on the back of her car, and is making hundreds to raise money and awareness for the nation under invasion by Russia. She also has a heart in her front yard that’s been painted the flag colours. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Decals raise awareness, money for Ukraine

A Ukraine flag was displayed by a supporter waiting in line at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies on Saturday, March 19. Owner Veronica Cave raised funds for the besieged country by selling deep fried apple cinnamon perogies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Perogy fundraiser for Ukraine raised more than $5,000 in Aldergrove