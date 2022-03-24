LETTER: South Langley woman struck by vehicle helped by strangers

Dear Editor,
I would like to thank everyone who stopped to help when I was struck by a vehicle on March 5 at 208th Street and 40th Avenue.
My particular thanks go to the retired firefighter and the dark-haired lady with the nose ornament who took care of me until the ambulance arrived.
I am very grateful to you and that I live in a community with such caring people.
Janet Elliott, Brookswood
