LETTER: South Langley woman struck by vehicle helped by strangers

Letter writer wanted bystanders and ambulance staff to know what their efforts meant to her

Strangers stepped up to help a Langley woman struck by a vehicle March 5, 2022.

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank everyone who stopped to help when I was struck by a vehicle on March 5 at 208th Street and 40th Avenue.

My particular thanks go to the retired firefighter and the dark-haired lady with the nose ornament who took care of me until the ambulance arrived.

I am very grateful to you and that I live in a community with such caring people.

Janet Elliott, Brookswood

