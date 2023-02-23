LETTER: Square dance group in Langley hopes to shed outdated image

Brookswood Senior Citizens Activity Centre in Langley was bustling with activity on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Surrey Square Wheelers Square Dance Club hosted its annual recycle sale. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Crinolines galore, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 9]

The Langley Advance Times covered a square dance recycle sale at Brookswood Seniors’ Centre in Langley this week. Thank you to Advance Times and reporter Tanmay Ahluwalia for a great article and video. The Surrey Square Wheelers appreciate the recognition that we received because of your coverage.

One struggle that square dance clubs have is the perception of the style of music that we actually dance to now days. Our dance music is sung to variety of styles to suit almost everyone’s taste in music.

The reason I am bring this up, is because of the background music that was played in the video. This type of music is generally something all square dance clubs are try to shed. The perception of hillbilly music or old western style music is not part of this culture anymore. This is not to be intrepreted as criticism to anyone. But more about us trying to present square dancing in a modern, up-to-date theme.

I would like to ask you when you have a moment, listen to a couple of songs that are played by two of our club callers: Steve Edlund, Kiss Me (RiverBoat Records), or Krista Baird, I Need a Hero.

Again thank you for your coverage.

Garnet Janus, Abbotsford, Surrey Square Wheelers vice-president

