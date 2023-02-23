Brookswood Senior Citizens Activity Centre in Langley was bustling with activity on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Surrey Square Wheelers Square Dance Club hosted its annual recycle sale. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood Senior Citizens Activity Centre in Langley was bustling with activity on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Surrey Square Wheelers Square Dance Club hosted its annual recycle sale. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Square dance group in Langley hopes to shed outdated image

Letter writer notes that square dancing uses modern music

Dear Editor,

Re: [Crinolines galore, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 9]

The Langley Advance Times covered a square dance recycle sale at Brookswood Seniors’ Centre in Langley this week. Thank you to Advance Times and reporter Tanmay Ahluwalia for a great article and video. The Surrey Square Wheelers appreciate the recognition that we received because of your coverage.

One struggle that square dance clubs have is the perception of the style of music that we actually dance to now days. Our dance music is sung to variety of styles to suit almost everyone’s taste in music.

The reason I am bring this up, is because of the background music that was played in the video. This type of music is generally something all square dance clubs are try to shed. The perception of hillbilly music or old western style music is not part of this culture anymore. This is not to be intrepreted as criticism to anyone. But more about us trying to present square dancing in a modern, up-to-date theme.

I would like to ask you when you have a moment, listen to a couple of songs that are played by two of our club callers: Steve Edlund, Kiss Me (RiverBoat Records), or Krista Baird, I Need a Hero.

Again thank you for your coverage.

Garnet Janus, Abbotsford, Surrey Square Wheelers vice-president

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

danceLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love

Just Posted

The quartet, comprised of violinists Marc Destrubé and Andrea Siradze, violist Tawnya Popoff, and cellist Rebecca Wenham, will perform live at LCMS on Saturday, March 4. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Death and the Maiden’ and more to be performed in Langley by Microcosmos String Quartet

Langley resident Yves Ho will come dressed in full Star Wars character gear to climb the 48-storey staircase of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident to ascend a 48-storey staircase in memory of his partner’s mother

Hypnotist Ty Reveen is bringing his entertaining show to Fort Langley’s Chief Sepass Theatre on Wednesday, March 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
World-renowned hypnotist Ty Reveen set to dazzle Langley with his show

BC Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo)
Still no trial date for man accused in Langley City homicide