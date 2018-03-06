LETTER: Staunch contrast between City and Township council meetings

Letter writer Scott Thompson appreciated the upbeat, fast-moving City council meeting Monday.

Dear Editor,

Wow what a contrast between Langley City council meetings and Township of Langley council meetings.

Last night (Monday, March 5) my wife and I attended a Langley City council meeting, instead of our area’s council meeting just to change things up.

The City meeting sure was a breath of fresh air.

The mayor and councillors came into the chambers all smiles, upbeat, and in good moods, they acknowledged the people in the chambers with eye contact, smiles, and a friendly head nod.

The meeting had three issues on the agenda open for a public hearing, short presentations on the issues were followed by a couple of comments and generally everyone seemed ok with the new condos about to be built.

Mayor Ted Schaffer kept the room in good spirits with words of praise for the developer, and small tasteful humour for the 20 or so in attendance.

Three public hearings, roughly three or four presentations by staff and others and bam, the meeting was over in less than an hour and a half.

It was a nice, tasteful council meeting that left us with positive thoughts about how Langley City seems to be doing things right in a meeting.

Now rewind to the dark and gloomy, often down-right-mean-and-negative council meetings that take place in the Township of Langley (TOL) chambers led by Mayor [Jack] Froese.

The TOL meetings often have a lot of arguing between our elected officials, and most of the time an air of bullying can be felt coming from a good majority of people situated in on council.

I have often seen and heard councillors scowl, groan, talk down, and talk over other people on council who are just trying to do the job the people elected them for.

It is my opinion that a handful of people on council even get together before a meeting and discuss how a vote will go one way or another.

The TOL meetings make people feel that something else is really going on, it makes people wonder where the transparency, trust, and ethics have gone.

I feel watching a TOL meeting just depresses a lot of people because they feel what they say mostly falls on deaf ears.

I am also a believer that both the City and the TOL should have their meetings on opposite Mondays, that way the great people of Langley can witness the contrast between the two, and see the good, the bad……and well… in the case of the TOL… the ugly.

Scott Thompson, Brookswood

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Just Posted

Township-wide tree protection bylaw ‘long overdue’ say residents

Hanae Sakurai calls on Township to form standing committee for new tree bylaw

The walls go up on new Langley airport control tower

Project on schedule for occupancy by the end of the year, airport manager says

Langley woman banned from suing credit union after years of failed lawsuits

After years of legal actions, the woman owes almost $250,000 in court costs and legal fees.

VIDEO: Fire at Langley Township church

Smoke damage reported in blaze at Christ the King

LETTER: Staunch contrast between City and Township council meetings

Letter writer Scott Thompson appreciated the upbeat, fast-moving City council meeting Monday.

VIDEO: BC Sportsmen’s Show in Abbotsford

Highlights from the annual show featuring the best in hunting, fishing and boating

‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Most Read

  • LETTER: Staunch contrast between City and Township council meetings

    Letter writer Scott Thompson appreciated the upbeat, fast-moving City council meeting Monday.