LETTER: Street people at Langley motel should have to cook and clean for themselves

Dear Editor,

[Re: Milner motel morphs into social housing, Langley Advance Times, May 6]

The province announced that it has bought a Milner area motel to become a permanent supportive or social housing site for the homeless.

I don’t mind the homeless getting housing, but they should volunteer or get a part time job if they can.

Even volunteering a few hours a week which wouldn’t be too hard, would be rewarding.

But why should they hire cooks and cleaners for the homeless. They should cook and clean for themselves. Most people have to cook and clean for themselves.

By getting the homeless to not cook or clean and do nothing is not a solution.

Dean Clark, Walnut Grove

