LETTER: Superhero steps up to help woman in distress in Langley restaurant

A Walnut Grove man wanted to acknowledge a woman who went above and beyond for a stranger.

Dear Editor,

Next month Marvel Pictures releases its new superhero movie, Ms. Marvel. No doubt many of us will flood to the local theatre hoping to be entertained and amazed.

I can tell you you don’t need to shell out $13 to see superheroes.

They’re right here. Right here in Langley.

Last Wednesday, while at the Walnut Grove McDonald’s I came across a lady in distress. She was down on her hands and knees, clearly in trouble. She said she thought she had fainted, and I steadied her as she was able to get to her feet. She requested a washroom, and as we slowly made our way, the superhero arrived.

Well, I don’t know her name, and she wasn’t wearing a mask or cape, but she was a hero. She escorted us to the bathroom and then took control of the situation. Over the next 20 minutes, she went back and forth from to the McDonald’s counter, communicating with staff and comforting her patient.

I’m sure she didn’t expect the job that was ahead of her when she entered the restaurant that afternoon. All the same, she slipped into her role as easy as slipping into, uh, I don’t know… tights and a cape?

Soon emergency personnel arrived, and she was able to step back and relax.

This unknown woman, whom I didn’t get to thank personally, deserves a great heaping of gratitude. She stepped up when it counted and deserves our praise.

No, she couldn’t fly or shoot lasers from her eyes, but she was super nonetheless – a real hero, and we’re lucky to have her in Langley. So, thank you Superhero Lady! I hope you got a free coffee at least.

David Lofgren, Walnut Grove