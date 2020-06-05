LETTER: Tax increases from other agencies unacceptable

As promised, Langley City reduced its portion of tax bill – what about other levels of government

Langley City tax notices started arriving in the mail this week, and one local resident is upset. (Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I just received my 2020 property tax notice from the City of Langley and boy, am I upset.

On the one hand, I am pleased to see that City council stuck to its promise to cut the municipal tax increase to two per cent, and that there is an opportunity for tax deferral.

READ MORE: Langley City council gives preliminary approval to tax cuts

What caught my attention was the increase in taxes for other layers of government, like 38 per cent for Metro Vancouver, 16.5 per cent for school taxes, 18 per cent for BC Assessment Authority, 23 per cent for TransLink.

OK, my home assessment went up eight per cent year-over-year, but this does not explain the outrageous increases by these publicly funded bureaucracies.

RELATED – LETTER: Why not extend Langley City tax deadline, instead

Furthermore, there is no written material with my tax notice explaining the need for such inflammatory changes.

The agencies that are gobbling up our earnings should acknowledge that many people are suffering financially.

Hugh Aspinall, Langley City

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley CityLetter to the EditorProperty taxes