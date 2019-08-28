Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Taxes too high, Langley woman argues

Increased taxes impact the activities of daily life.

Dear Editor,

I strongly disapprove of Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax. Groceries are getting very expensive, and I can’t afford to eat at fast food restaurants with my friends anymore.

Shelby Munro, Langley

Ryan's Regards: Should I be protesting too?
COLUMN: ICBC is not just broke, it's broken

