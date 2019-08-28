LETTER: Taxes too high, Langley woman argues

Dear Editor,
I strongly disapprove of Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax. Groceries are getting very expensive, and I can’t afford to eat at fast food restaurants with my friends anymore.
Shelby Munro, Langley
Increased taxes impact the activities of daily life.
Dear Editor,
I strongly disapprove of Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax. Groceries are getting very expensive, and I can’t afford to eat at fast food restaurants with my friends anymore.
Shelby Munro, Langley
Teacher-librarian Katie Caines was awarded an $993 cheque at Vancouver’s CFOX
The conservative group blamed CUPE and the NDP
14th annual Langley School District golf tourney raises funds to feed students
Aldergrove comes together in tie-dye and rocks out for the kids
Two men propose within two years, amongst cows at an Aldergrove farm sanctuary
Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan
Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June
An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia
In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis
Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores
‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says
Gurvinder Singh Deo released on $250,000 surety, conditions
Doug McCallum re-affirmed his opposition to ride-hailing in Surrey as the service ramps up
School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal
Who pays for the extra infrastructure required to charge electric vehicles?
Aldergrove comes together in tie-dye and rocks out for the kids
Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada
A response to the RibFest protests
Legendary model turns 55 this year
Keep your kids away from these 15 apps
In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis