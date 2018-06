Walnut Grove educator thankful for sentiment in one of Bob Groeneveld’s latest columns.

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the editorial on June 7th by Bob Groeneveld [Odd Thoughts: Excellent perception changes with time, Langley Advance].

He referenced my recent award by Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau and appreciated his insights into teachers and teaching.

Tim Stephenson, Walnut Grove Secondary teacher