Foundation Skills Assessment tests are given to Grades 4 and 7 but the teachers’ union is arguing that the results will not be valid due to COVID-19. (Black Press Media files)

Foundation Skills Assessment tests are given to Grades 4 and 7 but the teachers’ union is arguing that the results will not be valid due to COVID-19. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Teachers’ union head encourages parents to opt out of FSA tests

Teri Mooring said a pandemic is no time for standardized testing and results will be skewed

Dear Editor,

A letter to parents

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to impact every aspect of our lives, the B.C. government is going ahead this month with a standardized test called the Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA).

This test is given to students in Grades 4 and 7. B.C. teachers have long opposed the FSA because it takes time away from meaningful teaching and learning, creates needless stress and anxiety, and the results are used to inappropriately rank schools.

There was nothing normal about the last school year or the one we are currently in. Teachers, students, and families have been forced to constantly adjust to changing rules and conditions. It has been tough on everyone.

We shouldn’t be adding to the issues and challenges our students and teachers are facing.

• READ MORE: Survey says Langley teachers tired one year into COVID-19 battle

With everything going on, we believe students’ physical, mental, and emotional health should come before data collection. A global pandemic is no time to force young students to take a stressful standardized test on shared computers when very little benefit, if any at all, ever comes from the results. In addition, the FSAs are not a reliable measurement of individual progress.

Unfortunately, school districts and administrators have come under intensified pressure from the Ministry of Education to boost participation rates, often against the wishes of parents and caregivers.

Here’s what teachers recommend:

– If your child is learning at school, send in a request to withdraw them from the FSA. You can find a template letter at BCTF.ca/parents.

– If your child is learning at home, do not send them to school to write the test and do not feel any pressure that they must do it online.

– If you feel pressured to have your child write the test against your wishes, assert your right to withdraw your child for “extenuating circumstances.” There is a global pandemic after all.

The pandemic is impacting students and families in many different ways. Some families have experienced personal loss while others are experiencing economic hardship. As a consequence, data from this standardized test will be skewed, flawed, and of no use to teachers. They won’t provide any information about student performance that your child’s teacher doesn’t already know. And, they don’t result in any increased support or funding.

• READ MORE: BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

If you are concerned about how your child is doing in school, I encourage you to talk to their classroom teacher.

Thank you for everything you do to support your children’s learning. Remember to visit BCTF.ca/parents to learn more and download the withdrawal letter.

Teri Mooring, B.C. Teachers’ Federation president

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEducationLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Our View: We still need to deal with the other epidemic

Just Posted

Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman is looking for unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic (file)
Langley East MLA is searching for unsung COVID heroes

Megan Dykeman wants to recognize people who have gone ‘above and beyond” during the pandemic

Langley Senior Resources Society is hosting a drive-through event on Monday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for local seniors. (LSRS/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley seniors invited to drive-through coffee and doughnut break

Event hosted at Langley Senior Resources Society on Monday

Dwight Storring of Kitchener, Ont. aired ‘Dog’s Best Friend’ on YouTube at the end of January to bring awareness to the efforts made by ElderDog Canada. (screen grab)
‘Man’s Best Friend:’ Documentary highlights non-profit that helps seniors with dog care

Volunteer-run ElderDog offers its free services to seniors in Langley

Langley Mustangs athlete Jade Lenton got in an off season speed workout under the lights at McLeod Athletic Park this month. Thanks to some creative flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club membership numbers are close to pre-virus levels (Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club video)
Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club is ‘getting towards normal,’ president says

Membership is almost back to pre-COVID levels

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 21

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

New South Surrey-developed app makes connecting to entertainment and service providers much easier for seniors. (file photo)
South Surrey residents’ user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Stayhome–Living simplifies accessing a wide range of entertainment and services

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

Most Read