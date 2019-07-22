Vina Elias, a Langley City resident for more than 30 years, recently shared a special moment with her family. With the birth of her great-great-granddaughter, Zoe Jo Conti, in April, the family came together recently for a photo session. The picture (left) includes Vina, her daughter Joanette, granddaughter Dallas, great-granddaughter, Jessica, and now the most recent addition to the family – Zoe. Vina, predeceased by her husband John three and a half years ago, has four children, nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and now one great-great-grandbaby. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Thank you for spotlighting the good in our community

Reader Sandra Steffan was grateful to see two recent stories in the Langley Advance Times

Dear Editor,

Re: [Langley in Focus – Five Generations, Langley Advance Times, July 10]

The article was great.

Thank you for sharing the picture of all women together from one family.

As well, the letter to the editor [Welcome!, Langley Advance Times, July 10] was fantastic.

Wonderful to read about our new neighbours and remember that Canada is made up of many people from different countries and nationalities.

Welcome Harry and Sally!

Great to know that they are fitting perfectly into their new community.

Kudos to you!

Sandra Steffan, Langley

 

