LETTER: Thank you Mark for your service and commitment

Dear Editor,

OPEN LETTER TO MP MARK WARAWA

I sometimes wonder whether young people are aware of the level of respect and prestige that once was enjoyed by so many of our representatives in the House of Commons.

As a resident of the Township, and then the City of Langley, for longer than many of our citizens have been around, I have been blessed to have been represented by, and to have supported, the likes of Mark Rose, Bob Wenman, yourself, and John Aldag – a group consisting of members of NDP, Liberals, and Conservatives, all of whom I consider to have been the epitome of the type of individual I want as my spokesperson and advocate.

I believe that each of you is or was gentle and compassionate, knowledgeable, always available, and prepared to fight for what you felt was right regardless of what might have been the party line.

I was devastated, Mark, when I read your public letter regarding your health condition, and you have many times since had my thoughts and prayers.

READ MORE: MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

I just want to thank you for your years of dedication to your constituents, and to extend to you and your family peace and comfort and the satisfaction of having led a good life and endeavoured to leave the world a little better for your presence.

God bless you.

READ MORE: Langley MP describes most recent diagnosis as a ‘miracle’

Marvyn Shore, Langley City