LETTER: Thank you, your kindness was paid forward

Walnut Grove resident grateful to have cellphone back

Dear Editor,

I wanted to take a moment to thank Jack Van Dyck and his neighbour for finding our phone on the Fort to Fort Trail, and then posting it on the Walnut Grove Facebook page.

Our neighbour, Rhondalee, recognized the “lock screen” picture of the phone – which is our neighborhood paper carrier (as we help to deliver this newspaper) – and informed us that our phone had been found.

It is caring people like this who make the world a better place.

Jack, we have donated money to the food bank on behalf of you and your neighbour.

Thank you again!

Laurie Thomas, Walnut Grove





