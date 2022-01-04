Municipal workers, contractors, and homeowners have had to spend a lot of time lately shovelling and plowing the white stuff, with the unusual amount of snowfall in the Lower Mainland this winter. (Langley Advance Times files)

Municipal workers, contractors, and homeowners have had to spend a lot of time lately shovelling and plowing the white stuff, with the unusual amount of snowfall in the Lower Mainland this winter. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Thanks for clearing Aldergrove streets

One area resident is grateful for the efforts of crews to plow and shovel all the snow

Dear Editor,

Just a big thank you to all the road crews for keeping roads cleared, Fraser Highway and 276th Street, in particular.

READ MORE: Langley blanketed by new layer of snow

RELATED: Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Thanks guys! Great job!

Rachael Hamilton, Aldergrove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLetter to the EditorSnow

Previous story
LETTER: Langley resident pens ode to an unusal year

Just Posted

Municipal workers, contractors, and homeowners have had to spend a lot of time lately shovelling and plowing the white stuff, with the unusual amount of snowfall in the Lower Mainland this winter. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Thanks for clearing Aldergrove streets

A total of five centimetres is expected to fall from now through this evening across Metro Vancouver, Jan. 4. (Black Press Media files)
Heavy snowfall this morning may cause travel delays, Environment Canada warns

Langley firefighters are advising caution with fire and cigarettes and reminding people that backyard burning is banned as grass and brush is very dry after the recent heat wave. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Burst pipes keep Langley Township, City firefighters busy during cold snap

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Langley resident pens ode to an unusal year