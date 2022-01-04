LETTER: Thanks for clearing Aldergrove streets

Dear Editor,
Just a big thank you to all the road crews for keeping roads cleared, Fraser Highway and 276th Street, in particular.
READ MORE: Langley blanketed by new layer of snow
RELATED: Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland
Thanks guys! Great job!
Rachael Hamilton, Aldergrove
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.