LETTER: Thanks to her snow angels

Dear Editor,
I was delivering Meals on Wheels Thursday in Aldergrove.
Needless to say the back roads were pretty bad.
I got stuck in a driveway on 256th Street, and two young men stopped and pushed me out.
Then, on my way back to Langley, I got stuck at the corner of 24th Avenue and 248th Street.
Three young men with trucks stopped and were able to pull me around the corner.
I didn’t get their names, but I would like to say thank you to all of them.
It did my heart good to see such kindness.
Heather Harvey, Langley City
