LETTER: Thanks to her snow angels

Advance Times reader shares, ‘it did my heart good to see such kindness’

A big snow dump overnight into the morning on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, followed by freezing rain, made for less than ideal driving conditions in Aldergrove and Langley. Despite efforts of clearing crews, some roadways in town were still difficult – even dangerous – to traverse. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I was delivering Meals on Wheels Thursday in Aldergrove.

Needless to say the back roads were pretty bad.

I got stuck in a driveway on 256th Street, and two young men stopped and pushed me out.

Then, on my way back to Langley, I got stuck at the corner of 24th Avenue and 248th Street.

Three young men with trucks stopped and were able to pull me around the corner.

I didn’t get their names, but I would like to say thank you to all of them.

It did my heart good to see such kindness.

Heather Harvey, Langley City

