LETTER: Thanks to Korean immigrants who picked Langley for new home

Dear Editor,

As a humorous aside to your Who’s Who feature [Kim loves keeping his community clean, Langley Advance Times, July 3], our neighbours are Korean immigrants.

At the outset of their arrival in Canada, they realized their Korean first names were hard for us to remember or for that matter even more difficult to pronounce, so they chose the names Harry and Sally from the famous movie When Harry meets Sally.

Great neighbours and valued members of our community.

Kudos to Langley Kim, as well.

Thank you for choosing Canada as your new home.

Jeff Laurie, Langley B.C

LETTER: Langley City needs downtown dog park

