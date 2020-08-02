LETTER: Thanks to Langley for coming to aid of fire victims

One Madison Place resident expresses her gratitude to all who helped after the ‘catastrophic’ fire

Dear Editor,

Many thanks to everyone who helped the residents of Madison Place during and after the recent catastrophic fire.

I am impressed with our Langley emergency program.

Nice to see our mayor visiting the shelter buses late that Friday night; I voted for you Val!

Special thanks to the man who drove me to London Drugs to buy a replacement walker. I am nearly helpless without one.

Also to Scott Holmes for finding me a new home so quickly, and for the Wawanesa group for handling my insurance claim so professionally.

I am happy I came home to Langley after retirement.

Patricia McGee, Langley City

.

fireLangley CityLetter to the Editor

Just Posted

