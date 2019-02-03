The Thrift for Kids thrift store in Langley City is faced with dumping of unsable goods which cost money to dispose of, the store manager explained. (Submitted photo)

LETTER: Thrift store pays hefty price for dumping of junk goods

A thrift store manager explains the implications of burdening charities with garbage.

Dear Editor,

I am the manager at Hope for Children Thrift Store which has been operating for four years in downtown Langley. We have made our mark in the community seeing sales rise and receiving wonderful feedback from our customers. I love the cause, the work, the volunteers I work with and the great clientele.

But some days we arrive at the store to a disheartening sight. And so this needs to be said every now and then: We are not a dump!

When “donors” discard their unsaleable furniture and household goods, the dumping fee becomes our responsibility. You can imagine a couch fills up our dumpster very quickly and an extra pick up costs us. These fees don’t affect the bottom line of some big corporate office. They affect the bottom line of orphanages in Mexico and BC Children’s Hospital.

Our store operates on volunteer labour so that we can send more money to the causes we care about. Clean up like this takes time away from putting out quality items that people can actually buy.

When items are dropped off after-hours and left by our door overnight, they are no longer saleable by the time we get to them. They will have been picked over and destroyed. And the weather doesn’t do them any good either.

Please drop off your donations during business hours so they can receive the proper attention.

Some people think that the poor will be happy to receive broken and dirty furniture. Those people would be wrong. Even the poor are more discerning than that. Dispose of it responsibly.

To those who donate quality items, thank you. We appreciate your support. Together we are helping good things happen at home and abroad.

Fiona Jansen, Langley City

Previous story
LETTER: Langley innkeeper says please remember that Quality Inn will house humans

Just Posted

Langley fans come out, despite weather, to watch Super Bowl

Spectators may be divided on who they want to win today’s game, but they share a passion for football

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Strong finish to regular season for Langley-based Spartans basketball team

Trinity Western University women’s team completes weekend sweep of the Cascades

UPDATE: Officers ‘breathe sigh of relief’ after Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

Trinity Western women’s volleyball team takes out Mount Royal

Langley-based team remains atop the Canada West standings

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

Most Read