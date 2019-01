Dear Editor,

Just a ‘friendly’ reminder that the 2019 BC Assessments are reflective of last July 1, 2018 and since then property values in the Township have fallen substantially.

Please take this into account when determining the mil rate and do not dare to increase the levies by more than the cost of living indices.

The previous councils’ increases of 4.5 per cent and thereabouts are probably indicative of all the new faces on council.

Win Bromley, Langley Township