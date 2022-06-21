LETTER: Township no help when grandparent voiced concerns about smoking at rec centre

Dear Editor,
I have been going to the George Preston Rec Centre for my grandson’s ball hockey games.
While it is against the bylaw to smoke on the Township property, no one is willing to enforce it.
I emailed the bylaw office, and they don’t enforce that bylaw and said I should address the office on site. They wouldn’t even call them or encourage more signage.
There’s also people smoking marijuana as children are going in the arena.
Teresa Marshall, Surrey
