LETTER: Township no help when grandparent voiced concerns about smoking at rec centre

A grandparent is expressing concern that smoking laws are not being enforced at a rec centre. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

I have been going to the George Preston Rec Centre for my grandson’s ball hockey games.

While it is against the bylaw to smoke on the Township property, no one is willing to enforce it.

I emailed the bylaw office, and they don’t enforce that bylaw and said I should address the office on site. They wouldn’t even call them or encourage more signage.

There’s also people smoking marijuana as children are going in the arena.

Teresa Marshall, Surrey

.

• READ MORE: Letter on the historical background of the current inflation spike

• READ MORE: Neighbour shocked at logging on nearby parcel

.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor