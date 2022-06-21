A grandparent is expressing concern that smoking laws are not being enforced at a rec centre. (Langley Advance Times files)

A grandparent is expressing concern that smoking laws are not being enforced at a rec centre. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Township no help when grandparent voiced concerns about smoking at rec centre

Letter writer says rules aren’t being enforced

Dear Editor,

I have been going to the George Preston Rec Centre for my grandson’s ball hockey games.

While it is against the bylaw to smoke on the Township property, no one is willing to enforce it.

I emailed the bylaw office, and they don’t enforce that bylaw and said I should address the office on site. They wouldn’t even call them or encourage more signage.

There’s also people smoking marijuana as children are going in the arena.

Teresa Marshall, Surrey

.

• READ MORE: Letter on the historical background of the current inflation spike

• READ MORE: Neighbour shocked at logging on nearby parcel

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
OP-ED: Anti-Racism Data Act will help to dismantle systemic racism

Just Posted

Langley’s Shawn and Paula Murphy, the defending world fast draw champions, returned to competition on June 4, winning trophies in the men’s and women’s divisions at the World Fast Draw Association (WFDA) contest in Sturgis, South Dakota. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A long-awaited return to competition by Langley quick draw champions nets trophies

A grandparent is expressing concern that smoking laws are not being enforced at a rec centre. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Township no help when grandparent voiced concerns about smoking at rec centre

xxx
VIDEO: Proposed anti-poverty plan for Langley City and Township now available online

A week before the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships were set to begin at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park, Georgia Ellenwood posted a picture of herself at the field. The heptathlon star is one of several elite competitors forced to sit out the Langley event due to injuries. (Instagram)
Injuries sideline top athletes at Bell Canadian track and field championships in Langley