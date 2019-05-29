LETTER: Township politicians responsible for wild habitat hardships

Development put animals in need of care, and caregivers in need of donations

Dear Editor,

According to a recent television news segment, Langley’s Critter Care wildlife facility has a record number of animals that are in need of care, primarily due to loss of habitat.

A spokesperson from Critter Care campaigned to the viewers for donations to help nourish and care for these animals.

Perhaps Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese and his council accomplices should be the biggest donation contributors to this campaign, since it is his leadership directing reckless development and deforestation.

Mike Wozniak, Langley

